Harrisburg, Pa. — State agencies that don't allow the public to view large contracts of $10,000 or more could lose funding for those projects, a new PA House bill proposes.

The Pennsylvania House unanimously passed a bill to increase government funding transparency by increasing the power of Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law.

House Bill 2485 would amend the 2008 Right-to-Know Law and codify the Pennsylvania Treasury Department’s current process requiring each Commonwealth, legislative or judicial agency to provide a summary of each contract valued at $10,000 or more be submitted for public display. The bill also would give the Treasury the ability to not disburse any funds for a contract which has not been submitted to the Contracts e-Library database.

This changes bumps up the contract value from the initial $5000 while also clearing up a loophole that allowed agencies that didn't comply by not posting contracts to still receive funding. This change now allows the treasury to withhold funding to any agency that either doesn't post or posts a redacted version of their contracts on the treasury's E-Library.

State Rep. Seth Grove, the bill's primary sponsor, has said in the past that the bill will give the treasury "teeth" to deal with agencies that won't comply.

This problem was initially brought to light through reporting by The Caucus in 2019 that delved into the number of missing contracts. The report found that in 2018, the office of Attorney General had only posted eight total contracts.

House Bill 2485 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.