Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury Police said when a speeding vehicle hit a bump near the 30 block of N. Fifth Street, its back tires lifted nearly six feet into the air.

The sudden loss of traction caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the first floor of a home occupied by a young child and mother. Juan Carols Reyes was placed into custody by Officer Harry Hungesser of the Sunbury Police Department, who said Reyes reached speeds of nearly 80 mph.

After being pulled from the wreckage, Reyes allegedly told officers he was drunk and had tried to run. In a later interview, Reyes told Nungesser he was going to be evicted and wanted to be arrested for food, a free place to stay, and a chance to take care of active warrants.

On the night of July 5, Reyes told officers he was approached by a “meth head” who he paid $20 and gave methamphetamine in exchange for a stolen vehicle. Reyes then said he then traveled to Bob’s Washington Tavern and continued to drink.

Reyes explained he felt officers watched him drive through a stop sign and decided to flee, Nungesser wrote. After consenting to a blood draw at the hospital, Reyes allegedly attempted to leave but security caught him. He was then transported the Mahoning Valley Police Department to be held.

Nungesser discovered Reyes had an active warrant out of Clinton County during his investigation. It was also discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Hartford, Conn. in late May. Nungesser was able to confirm the information with the Hartford Police Department.

A toxicology report for Reyes showed he was more than two times over the legal alcohol limit of .08%. He also tested positive for marijuana.

Reyes was given a slew of charges that included felony theft by unlawful taking and fleeing officers, along with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and DUI.

Reyes was detained to the Northumberland County Jail on $35,000 bail. He will appear in court at the end of the month for a preliminary hearing with Judge Michael Toomey.

Docket sheet

