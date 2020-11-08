10:25 a.m. Update: Fire under control. Red Cross being contacted.

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. – A house currently is on fire at 183 Grininger Road in Old Lycoming Township, according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety scanner.

Multiple tankers and units currently are responding to the blaze in Old Lycoming County Township.

Smoke is visible on the skyline for miles.

Water supply was being set up at Grimesville Road and Shoulder Road, according to scanner communications.

Water supply was on the scene as of 9:15 a.m.

Thirty minutes after the call went out, all requested units were on the road to the scene, according to the scanner call.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.