Harrisburg -- The June 2 primary election in Pennsylvania was the first to take place with sweeping electoral reforms, and the Commonwealth's House of Representatives wants an analysis on voting system integrity with those changes in place. The House Bill demanding the analysis is awaiting Senate approval.

Election reforms were passed as part of Act 77 of 2019, which, among other things, allowed no-excuse voting by mail for the first time in Pennsylvania. With COVID-19 raising major concerns, about 1.8 million Pennsylvanians were approved for mail-in and absentee ballots - 17 times more than the presidential primary in 2016.

House Bill 2502 would give the Department of State a 60 day time limit to issue a report on the 2020 primary. The report would be required to include data from each county, including the number of applications for absentee ballots that were received, the number of mail-in and absentee ballots that were actually submitted, the number of qualified electors voting by a provisional ballot, and other information.