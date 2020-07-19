Woodward Township, Pa.—Two people perished in a fire that started in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The first started at a house in Woodward Township. According to Gary Apker, the owner of the home, he was pulled from his bed Sunday morning and removed from the home by an unnamed neighbor.

Firefighters from multiple departments, state police, and EMS crews arrived at the scene. The fire was contained, but the house was destroyed.

Forensic investigators and the coroner were called to the scene as Apker’s girlfriend, Carolyn Barner, 66, and her niece, Riley Welch, 8, both perished in the fire.

It was unclear how many people were in the house when the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.