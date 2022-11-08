Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness.

Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004.

Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer.

If a deceased candidate wins, there will be a vacancy in the office when the term begins and the vacancy will be filled by a special election, explained Amy Gulli, Department of State communications director.

"There is no statutory process to substitute a candidate at this late stage," Gulli said. "A special election would be ordered by the Speaker of the state House of Representatives."

Columbia County Pa Democrats issued a statement on Monday after Giannattasio's passing.

"It is with great sadness that the Columbia County Democratic Party confirms the passing of Ed Giannattasio, the Democratic candidate for the PA House 109th District. As had been recently reported, Ed’s health sadly took a negative turn and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family, his friends, and with our community that Ed contributed to for so long.

Ed ran for office not because he was seeking power or position; he was called to serve by the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He wanted to bring much needed change to the dysfunction in Harrisburg, and to represent the interests of the people of Columbia County. He spent his campaign fighting for free & fair elections, for public schools and economic opportunity, and for the protection of our fundamental rights. That fight does not end with his passing, and we continue our campaign for those important American values in his honor.

On Ed’s campaign page on Facebook, he had posted on April 26th that 'The best thing you can do to win the midterm elections is to talk to your friends about issues and encourage them to VOTE!.' That fact remains, and we thank Ed for his willingness to serve and the example that he set. Please vote for Ed on Tuesday if you believe in what he stood for."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.