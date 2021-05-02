Harrisburg, Pa. – A bill to legalize recreational cannabis through Pennsylvania's existing state store system recently was introduced in the House.

The 19-page proposed amendment to the Liquor Code would regulate adult use cannabis in a similar manner to alcohol, setting the legal age at 21 and taxing it.

H.B. 1180 also would expunge low-level marijuana convictions and permit individuals to grow up to six plants.

"According to the auditor general of Pennsylvania, legalizing adult use cannabis in Pennsylvania could create a $1.66 billion industry that would create more than 18,000 good jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue every year," Rep. David M. Delloso, D-Delaware, wrote in the bill's memo.

Delloso said the bill would prevent private companies from taking over Pennsylvania's cannabis industry in a way that might put profits before people.

In addition to Delloso, the bill is sponsored by Democratic Reps. Benjamin Sanchez, Michael Schlossberg, Robert Merski, Carol Hill-Evans, Joseph Hohenstein, Patrick Harkins, Peter Schweyer, Joe Ciresi, Jeanne McNeill, MaryLouise Isaacson, and Manuel Guzman.

It was referred to the Liquor Control Committee on April 15.