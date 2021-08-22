Lenexa, Ks. - Hostess Brands LLC has announced a voluntary recall of certain lots of Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella bacteria.

The recall was announced after Hostess's co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, experienced an environmental monitoring problem.

Currently no illnesses have been linked to this recall. This recall only affects Hostess hamburger and hot dog buns. No other Hostess products are under recall.

Listeria and Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, immunocompromised, or elderly individuals.

Otherwise healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infections are known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths. In rare cases, Salmonella may enter the bloodstream and cause severe illness.

The recalled Hostess buns were sold to distributors and stores throughout the United States.

The recalled hamburger buns have the following UPC: 888109110987 with the following batch numbers and best by dates:

I060989300, 8/13

I061189300, 8/15

I061289300, 8/16

I061489300, 8/18

I061389300, 8/17

I061589300, 8/19

I061689300, 8/20

I061789300, 8/21

I061889300, 8/22

I061989300, 8/23

I062089300, 8/24

I062489300, 8/28

I062589300, 8/29

I062989300, 9/2

I070389300, 9/6

I070289300, 9/5

I063089300, 9/3

I070789300, 9/10

I070689300, 9/9

I070889300, 9/11

I070989300, 9/12

I071089300, 9/13

I071389300, 9/16

I071189300, 9/14

I071489300, 9/17

I071289300, 9/15

I071589300, 9/18

I071689300, 9/19

I072089300, 9/23

I072389300, 9/26

I072989300, 10/2

I073189300, 10/4

The recalled hot dog buns have the UPC 888109110970 and the following batch numbers and best by dates:

I060989300, 8/13

I062189300, 8/25

I062289300, 8/26

I062389300, 8/27

I062589300, 8/29

I062689300, 8/30

I063089300, 9/3

I070189300, 9/4

I070689300, 9/9

I071289300, 9/15

I072089300, 9/23

I072189300, 9/24

I072289300, 9/25

I072389300, 9/26

I072489300, 9/27

I072789300, 9/30

Customers who have purchased the recalled products are advised to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.