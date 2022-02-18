Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Crosscutters Host Family Program is currently accepting applications for potential host families for the 2022 season. While many host families return year after year, the team is always looking to add to their list of availabilities for the players.

“Host families play a crucial role in helping our young players feel comfortable and succeed in a new environment," said Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. “Families who have opened their homes to Crosscutters players in the past have had positive experiences that include forging lasting relationships.”

The 2022 season runs from June 2 until September 4. Players typically range in age from 17–23. All Host Families are eligible for Cutters season tickets as well as other perks of the Host Family Program.

To learn more about the Crosscutters Host Family Program, contact Nate Schneider at nate@crosscutters.com or (570) 326-3389 ext. 1400.