Sayre, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged when police discovered 28 grams of fentanyl inside a bag he allegedly brought to the hospital.

Police searched Benjamin Sturdivant’s room while he was undergoing surgery at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 27. They found 120 8mg strips of Nalxonoe, fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip, and two glass smoking devices with burnt residue inside a bag, police said.

The fentanyl test strip Sturdivant had in his posession is manufactured for forensic use only, according to the affidavit.

Hospital staff reported the 39-year-old Sturdivant to police when they thought he was "acting strange." Nurses turned over the narcotics and paraphernalia to hospital security after searching Sturdivant’s bag in his room. He had been admitted to the building for surgery the previous day.

“Due to the amount of Nalxone strips, the fentanyl test kit and large bag of white powder, I believe that Sturdivant has intent to deliver narcotics,” Hoffman said.

Sturdivant was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Sturdivant was ordered held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 with Judge Larry Hurley.

