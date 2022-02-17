Williamsport, Pa. -- Purchasing a home is an exciting and anxious time for most people. The recent low interest-rate environment and pandemic led to an ultra-competitive home-buying market over the last two years, furthering anxiety for home buyers.

To help educate individuals and make the process less stressful, Horizon Federal Credit Union is conducting two complimentary Home Buying Seminars that are free and open to the public.

“Buying a home is the biggest purchase most people are going to make, and it can be a stressful process,” said Horizon Chief Experience Office Denise Lariviere. “We anticipate we will still be in a sellers’ market. Understanding your finance options, what goes into making an offer, how your home will be appraised – will all help provide you an edge over other buyers and make the journey towards getting into the home of your dreams a little easier.”

In Williamsport, the Home Buying Seminar will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at the Holiday Inn located at 100 Pine Street. A second Home Buying Seminar will be held in State College on Tuesday, March 22 at the Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center at 215 Innovation Blvd.

Both seminars will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and cover the home buying process, mortgage pre-approval, making an offer, what to expect from a home appraisal and inspection, and home closing.

Horizon is partnering with local Keller Williams offices to have real estate agents on-hand to answer questions during a round-table discussion. Light refreshments will be served.

Horizon is covering the cost of the event. There is no admission and you do not need to be a member to attend. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required through the Credit Union’s website. To register, please click here.