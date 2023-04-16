Williamsport, Pa. — Few things bring as much comfort to children (and adults sometimes) as a huggable plush companion. Horizon Federal Credit Union members remembered this fact of life and decided to donate stuffed animals to children receiving care at UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Lock Haven, and UPMC Muncy.

The group collected enough funds to purchase 160 plush versions of Horizon's hedgehog mascot, Hedgie. In previous years, Horizon FCU donated classic teddy bears instead.

“A visit to the emergency department or stay in the hospital can be a difficult experience, especially for a child. Often, something as simple as a stuffed animal and a smile from a doctor, nurse, or staff member can make all the difference, bringing calm, comfort, and joy in a time of uncertainty and fear,” said Patti Jackson Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Community contributions can have a rippling effect adding to the exceptional quality care our staff provide in the communities we serve in North Central Pa. We’re grateful to organizations like Horizon Federal Credit Union, its members, and others, for their generous contributions that support our mission.”

Horizon's teddy bear donations paused for a while due to COVID restrictions. Members were pleased to return to the annual tradition of donating plush critters to children.

“Nobody wants to spend time in the hospital, especially a young child. We hope the Hedgies will brighten the children's stay, even if it's just a little.” said Michael Patterson, Horizon’s Chief Branding Officer. “Our members really stepped up to the plate, helped to make a difference, and get Hedgie into our local hospitals and into the hands of the young patients.”

“To build a brighter financial future,” says Justin Howard, Horizon’s President and CEO, “it all starts with hope for a better tomorrow. In this case, our members know that a brighter future can start with a smile on a child’s face and knowledge that the community is supporting them through the challenges they are facing. We are constantly amazed by the community and membership we serve.”

