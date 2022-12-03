Williamsport, Pa. — Police stopped a man wearing a hoodie matching the description of one stolen from a downtown business on November 23.

Runell Lewis Hairston allegedly used the piece of clothing to wear over a stolen backpack filled with items reported missing, police said. The 30-year-old Hairston was stopped near the 500 block of E. 3rd Street when police identified the hoodie.

Hairston allegedly entered an opened back door at Gustonian Gift Store, stealing a backpack containing two laptops and the hoodie. Hairston was identified by witnesses at the store, who later helped officers find him on E. 3rd Street.

Hairston, who is homeless, had allegedly contacted the business above the gift store prior to stealing the bag, police said. The accuser said the backpack contained a Chromebook, an Acer gaming Laptop, and the hooded sweatshirt.

Store owners posted to Facebook, asking the public to watch Facebook Marketplace for the stolen Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 15.6-in gaming laptop, worth more than $700, and call police with any tips.

Hairston refused to speak with officers as he was being transported to the Williamsport Police Department. The total value of the items was estimated to cost $1,131.

Hairston was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He was released from custody after posting $7,500 unsecured bail.

In September, Hairston was charged with third-degree felony robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property when he allegedly stole a woman's bag in Old Lycoming Township. Court documents show the felony robbery charge and two misdemeanor charges were withdrawn.

Hairston is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira for a formal arraignment on Dec. 12.

