Montoursville, Pa. – Members of the state police will be flying from the Williamsport Regional Airport to Connecticut to transport back a homicide suspect on Tuesday.

Trooper Mark Reasner said Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas, is expected to land back in Lycoming County by early Tuesday afternoon. He'll then appear before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg for arraignment.

Rollins is accused of slaying model Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, and leaving her body on an I-80 off-ramp near Loganton in western Union County on Feb. 7.

Landrith, a former model, was shot at least 18 times in the head, neck and chest inside the cab of Rollins' tractor trailer, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Tyler Watson of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Police reportedly tracked Rollins down through several states using receipts found in Landrith's pockets and cell phone records.

Rollins currently is being held on $1 million bail at the Hartford Correctional Center in Connecticut.