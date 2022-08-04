Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County.
Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police.
