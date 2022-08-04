2022-08-04 Marcus Bell mugshot.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County. 

Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!