Berwick, Pa. — Witnesses described a woman as “pissed off” when they repeatedly told her to call 911 after her one-year-old daughter was discovered unresponsive, on June 26, 2021.

Angelica Nicole Rivera, 22, of Berwick eventually called authorities, but by that time it was too late as her daughter had passed away. After an autopsy, the Columbia County Coroner ruled the death a homicide by multiple blunt force trauma.

“Your affiants attended the autopsy, and both observed and were informed of the following; bruising to approximately 80% of the child’s face, lip/frenulum laceration, internal contusion to the liver, inter hemorrhaging in the abdomen, multifocal sub-scapular hemorrhages and multiple comminuted fractures of the skull,” wrote Detective Reagan Rafferty of the Berwick Police Department.

Rivera was charged with one count each of H1 criminal homicide and second-degree tamper with evidence. She was also charged with two counts of third-degree felony child endangerment. Judge Richard Knecht denied her bail during a Dec. 15 arraignment.

According to Berwick police officers, on June 26, they responded to a call for CPR being performed on a one-year-old. Officers discovered the child lying on her back in the middle of a bed.

Officers observed multiple bruises on the child’s face along with dried blood on her upper lip and nose. Rivera told detectives the child was injured when her older sibling struck her in the face.

“When asked if she had sought medical treatment for these injuries, Rivera stated she had not,” wrote Rafferty. “She stated that she didn’t want anyone to think that they were abusing her baby.”

Detectives located several items inside the child’s bedroom that contained blood spatter and vomit. One of the items located was a onesie buried under trash in a garbage can. According to the report, the clothing had dried blood and vomit on the collar.

A motorized swing with a “substantial” amount of blood and vomit below it on the floor, according to the report. Authorities said they also located several toys and blankets with blood spatter.

Detectives spoke with Rivera several times over the course of the investigation. According to their accounts, Rivera contradicted her story several times regarding details of how long she waited to call 911.

A witness told detectives when they told Rivera to call authorities she replied, “Oh, okay I guess I will.”

According to the affidavit, Rivera’s first words to 911 were, “My daughter, my one-year-old daughter, just passed away.”

First responders said the child was “ice cold” when they arrived on scene and that the child had been deceased for some time.

Rivera will face Knecht on Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing. She will remain incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison until that time.

