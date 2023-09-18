Lock Haven, Pa. — A 22-year-old accused of shooting a man in February of 2021 will not face homicide charges as part of a plea deal.

Brian St. John III, 22, of Lock Haven shot 21-year-old Jakob Lee Haines on February 26 of 2001 during a gathering at St. John’s house at 330 Brewery Hollow Road in Woodward Township. St. John pointed the weapon at Haines and pulled the trigger just before 8:30 p.m., according to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney.

Three witnesses to the shooting claimed St. John pointed the weapon at Haines before shooting him, according to the complaint. St. John claimed they were “messing with the gun and it went off” when being interviewed by police, Trooper Timothy Wright wrote.

Clinton County Coroner Zach Hannah ruled Haines’ death a homicide. That charge, along with a second-degree felony aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, were dismissed as part of St. Johns' plea deal.

St. John will face "a minimum of no more than 72 months," according to the guilty plea. During sentencing, which will be held Oct. 17, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse cannot ask for a deadly weapon enhancement on either count, but can speak about a deadly weapon during sentencing as part of the deal.

President Judge Craig Miller will preside over the sentencing. St. John faces a maximum sentence of 25 years incarceration with a $35,000 fine.

Strouse would not offer comment on circumstances surrouding the plea deal.

