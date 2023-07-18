Plymouth Meeting, Pa. — Authorities are currently investigating a train derailment that occurred in southeast Pennsylvania.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Plymouth Meeting, a northwest suburb of Philadelphia and home to around 7,500 residents.

Approximately 16 out of the 40 cars derailed at around 4:50 a.m., according to a release from the train owner, CSX.

While early reports suggest that one of the derailed cars was carrying hazardous material, CSX has assured that no leaks or spills of hazardous substances have been detected, and no injuries have been reported among the train crew.

In a written statement, CSX stated, "The local fire department responded and declared an evacuation of just over a dozen homes out of an abundance of caution."

As a precautionary measure, several businesses near the scene in Montgomery County have also been evacuated, as confirmed by Whitemarsh Township officials.

The township further added, “One of the container cars is leaking white silicone balls/pellets that are non-hazardous.”

It is believed that further evacuations will not be needed, according to the township.

