Berwick, Pa. — A homeless woman who barricaded herself in a public bathroom during a town hall meeting was forcibly removed and arrested, according to charges.

It was the second time that day Berwick officers had arrested Taylor Urso, 21, for refusing to leave a property when asked, records show.

Sgt. Steve LeVan got the first call about Urso on May 11 at 9:45 a.m. Personnel at the Berwick Hospital Center on E. 16th Street said Urso had been brought into the emergency room the night before and had been treated and released.

Instead of leaving though, Urso allegedly remained in the hospital lobby and refused to leave. Staff tried to get Urso into a rehab program, but couldn't, they told LeVan. They had also contacted CMSU, a local mental health service, but was told they couldn't do anything for Urso, arrest papers say. When Urso's aunt tried to get her niece to leave, Urso reportedly started yelling and causing a disturbance.

When LeVan and Officer Brandon Shultz arrived at the hospital, Urso ran and jumped onto a table in the waiting room and had to be pulled down before being arrested and handcuffed, charges state.

Urso was subsequently released, but spent the day walking around the exterior of the borough hall building on N. Market Street, which also houses the police station. Friends and family repeatedly tried to give Urso a ride, but she allegedly refused.

Just before 8 p.m., while there was a public meeting being held inside the building, Officer Jeremy Mulders watched as Urso began running through the landscaping and lying on bushes surrounding the building.

She then reportedly ran inside the building and barricaded herself in a bathroom. Urso was warned that when the meeting was over and the building closed for the night, she would be trespassing if she didn't leave, according to Mulders.

When the meeting ended, Urso still allegedly refused to come out, so the fire department was called to gain entry into the bathroom. After 30 minutes, they were able to open the door so police could take Urso into custody.

She was then taken to Columbia County Prison, records show.

Urso was charged with two counts of resisting arrest and defiant trespass, and disorderly conduct. Preliminary hearings on both cases are scheduled for June 27 at 1:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Richard Knecht.

