Williamsport, Pa. — A loss prevention officer at Wegmans was punched in the face when he tried to remove a man and woman from the café area of the store.

Isaac Ahmad Sager was asked earlier on Jan. 21 to leave the property after spending hours sitting at a table. He returned shortly before 5 p.m. with a female companion who started vaping inside the store, Williamsport Police Officer Ericka Heath said.

When asked to leave the store, Sager allegedly approached the employee and got into his face. After he was pushed back, Sager came toward the man again, this time punching him in the face. Investigating officers said a red mark could be seen on the man’s face.

Sager was subdued by the employee and held until Williamsport officers arrived, according to the complaint. Homeless and with an out-of-state license, Sager was taken into custody and held at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail.

Sager is facing charges of simple assault, defiant trespassing, and harassment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.