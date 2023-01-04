Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville.

William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car.

A tracker on the daughter’s cell phone was used to locate the vehicle behind the Shamrock Bar in Williamsport. Lester, who denied taking the car, was discovered inside the Shamrock by police.

The accuser told police a Chrome laptop, $20 in cash, and a backpack were missing.

Deputy Chief Jason Bentley viewed surveillance video from Dec. 21 and saw Kester leave the store moments after the mother and daughter entered. Bentley did say Kester was wearing different pants and could not be seen driving the vehicle away on the video, according to the affidavit.

After locating Kester’s bike behind the store, officers spoke with him again about the incident. Kester allegedly told Bentley he needed a ride when asked about the stolen car.

Kester, who is being held on $20,000 monetary bail, was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Jan. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

