Williamsport, Pa. — A homeless man was found in an abandoned house, resulting in a felony charge, police in Williamsport said.

Nathanael Josiah Zeigler called out to police on the evening of Aug. 24 after they found him in the third story of a home located near the 10 block of West Fourth Street, officer William Badger said. The 23-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing.

Court records show that Zeigler has been in the system previously, charged with DUI, corruption of minors, and disorderly conduct.

Zeigler is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle this week.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.