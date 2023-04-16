Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man made sexual comments and exposed himself to a group of people, including a 4-year-old child, according to police.

Joshua Jade Fought, 49, had been knocked to the ground and was bleeding when Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono arrived at the scene on April 9 at 7 p.m.

Witnesses say Fought got into an argument with someone in a car that was stopped near North Vine and Eighth streets. Fought was reportedly heard saying a lewd comment about ejaculating. That upset a bystander, who told Fought to stop because the bystander's 4-year-old child could hear it.

In response, Fought allegedly pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals, and began thrusting his hips repeatedly. He then tried running away while yelling racial slurs at the witnesses, but one of the men punched Fought in the face and knocked him to the ground, charges say.

When Loyacono arrived, Fought's mouth was bleeding and he had scrapes on his head and elbow.

Fought was charged with two counts of lewdness, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Richard Cashman's office on April 24 at 3 p.m.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.