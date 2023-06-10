Bloomsburg, Pa. — A homeless man camping behind a grocery store became belligerent and violent after police removed him from the woods, according to arrest papers.

Richard L. Chickering, 39, previously of Fall River, Mass., was asked to leave the wooded area behind Giant Food Stores in Scott Township earlier in the day on May 12, according to Officer Taryn Crawford of the Scott Township police department.

When police were called back again around 4 p.m., Chickering was still in the woods on a piece of cardboard, Crawford said. Scattered around the campsite were alcohol bottles, cigarette packs and lighters, plastic bags, and other rubbish.

Chickering was also allegedly drunk, so he was taken into custody and given a breath test that showed his blood alcohol level to be .27%. Once in the holding room at the Scott Township police station, Chickering began angry and started head-butting, elbowing, and kneeing the wall hard enough that he eventually put a hole in it, charges say.

He was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital to be medically evaluated before being taken to the Columbia County Prison, records show.

Chickering was charged with institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, public drunkenness, and scattering rubbish. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

