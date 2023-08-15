crime generic.jpg

Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man who had been kicked out of a condemned home returned and was squatting again, police say.

Andrew G. Gibson, 56, had been warned to stay out of a double home at 225/227 Hughes Street in Berwick on July 5, according to Officer Randy Gaugler. The home was set to be condemned by the borough and officers were asked by officials to clear the residence before they secured the building.

When police came to home on July 10 to check, they found Gibson in one of the rooms, Gaugler said. 

Gibson was charged with defiant trespass. 

