Tioga, Pa. - An early Friday morning blaze destroyed a wood shop owned by Marwin Cummings.





According to Lawrenceville Fire Department, the two-alarm fire brought in fire crews from Lawrenceville, Tioga, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Nelson, Knoxville, Elkland, Millerton and Lindley. Webbs Mills crew stood by for Millerton and a Middlebury crew stood by for Tioga.





The fire was reported around 12:00 a.m. on Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at 73 Redtail Lane in Lawrence Township, Tioga County. Heavy flames were reported showing by 12:05 a.m. and the fire could could be seen from the Route 15 Highway. A second alarm was issued around that time by Lawrenceville fire personnel.





The road to the Cummings residence did send one fire apparatus off the roadway and caused the unit to block the roadway for a very short time. However, that did not slow down fire crews already fighting the flames at the scene. Additional units were staged down the road as a water supply was set up to help crews fight the fire.





Firefighters worked hard to save the nearby home as they also battled the huge fire that consumed the wood shop. Crews were successful in preventing the Cummings' home from catching fire. The wood shop, however, was a total loss due to the early start the fire had inside the shop.





Cinders were brought in for the road and driveway so that fire crews could more easily access the fire scene.





The fire was reported out sometime around 3:30 a.m., FNN was told. A number of fire units did not return from the fire until sometime after 5:00 a.m.





The Cummings family were extremely thankful to all those who rushed to their aid and worked so hard to save their home. The home only suffered exterior damage from the intensity of the flames from the wood shop fire.





A cause of the fire was not provided at this time. Finding a cause may not be possible due to the extreme fire damage. If new information becomes available on this fire, it will be added to this article.



