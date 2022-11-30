Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s cries to call the police allegedly scared away a man who came into her apartment through a window.

The unwanted guest, Sha’had Lee Harris, allegedly confronted the woman before pinning her down on a bed and screaming into her face, police said. The 31-year-old Harris ran away when the woman yelled to someone on the other end of her phone conversation to call police.

Officer Damon Cole responded to the call on Nov. 13 and spoke with the accuser.

“[Accuser] reported she feared for her life as the two have had a history of domestic abuse,” Cole said.

Harris was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing, simple assault, and harassment. He posted $25,000 unsecured bail during a preliminary arraignment on Nov. 22.

Harris will appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Dec. 5 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

