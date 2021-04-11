Shared with permission from First News Now.

FNN Article © April 11, 2021. Image provided to FNN © April 10, 2021. Video link provided.

Williamsport, Pa. – An explosion was reported at a home located along the 3600 block of Linn Street (just off of Lycoming Creek Road behind Trail Inn) in Lycoming Township around 9:35 p.m.

A second alarm was issued by 9:37PM as it was reported that there were explosions, a home on fire and multiple injures.

Witnesses who heard and felt the explosion left their homes to see what was going on. Several other explosions were said to have been heard. Neighboring homes were said to have been evacuated due to precautionary measures.

Three ambulances were reported seen at the location along with fire personnel who were working to put out the fire, and EMS crews tended to victims.

Life Flight Medical Helicopter was said to have been dispatched to fly out one male who suffered an arm or hand injury in the incident. Guthrie Air Medical Helicopter had been put on standby, but was not utilized in this incident.

Not a lot of information was released, but FNN was told there were multiple injures in connection with the explosion at a single family home. An exact number of victims is unknown.

The home was heavily damaged and no cause has been released by officials. The incident is still under investigation.

A video link was shared with FNN of the fire scene.

https://www.facebook.com/HoBottNews/videos/505766737320419