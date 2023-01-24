Shots fired _ncpa_2021

Williamsport, Pa. — Police in Williamsport investigated a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Rural Avenue at approximately 9:21 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators discovered evidence of gunfire in the area that included a home being struck, according to a release from Williamsport Police. No injuries or victims were reported.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Aaron LeVan at 570-327-7548 or at alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org or contact Officer William Badger at 570-327-7560 or at wbadger@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!