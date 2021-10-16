Milton, Pa. -- A sudden hit-and-run in Milton on Saturday night has police on the lookout for a missing passenger or driver.

At around 8:25 p.m., a motorist hit three other automobiles in the parking lot of the Shoe Factory on Hepburn St. The driver then proceeded to exit the parking, driving right on what was a dead-end street. The driver then managed to hit a tree.

According to a witness on scene who wished to remain anonymous, the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody. Authorities are still searching for a second occupant of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing story.