Bloomsburg, Pa. — A driver who hit a vehicle and fled in the early morning hours on Monday left behind a distinctive Air Force plate and a taillight.

Now police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of the hit-and-run at 401 Wirt Street around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2009-2014 Ford F-150, possibly black in color. The vehicle had a Department of the Air Force front license plate, which was found on scene.

The vehicle will be missing the rear passenger tail light and will have moderate to heavy damage to the front end and rear passenger side. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on Franklin Avenue toward Glenn Avenue.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Bloomsburg Officer Nicholas Thorpe at 570-784-4155 ext. 178 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.