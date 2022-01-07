Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Snyder and Echo Butler were officially charged in the deaths of Nicole and Jasmine Snyder today in a Lycoming County courtroom. Both will face the death penalty.

The details in the case are so shocking, a normally stoic Honorable Judge William Solomon struggled to get through a reading of the first set of charges as the accused--the mother of the two girls--sat across him inside his courtroom.

Details in a five-page police affidavit showed how for years, these two women, along with the help of Echo Butler's mother Michele Butler, abused and starved Nicole and Jasmine, ultimately disposing of both bodies in makeshift graves behind a residence at 653 Livermore Road in Williamsport.

Ronald Butler also lived in the home on Livermore Road and witnessed the abuse, according to the affidavit. Ronald Butler has not been charged in the case.

In a soft, muted voice, Snyder acknowledged her understanding of the charges against her. Echo Butler appeared more defiant, often times needing encouragement to respond.

The affidavit indicates that Marie Snyder and Michele Butler admitted to officers they knew of or actively participated in the abuse of the two children and implicated Echo Butler.

That abuse included restraining the girls and leaving them in soiled diapers, giving them only cold showers or baths, forcing them to stand in the corner for hours, feeding them one spoonful of peas and two sips of water, and physical abuse that included being slammed into walls and hit on the head or mouth.

“Michele Butler admitted that both Marie Snyder and Echo Butler had subjected Nicole and Jasmine Snyder to abuse, specifically starvation and physical abuse,” wrote officers Robert Mausteller and Stephen Sorage.

At age 6, Nicole was forced to stand in a corner, hands restrained behind her back. Jasmine, 3, was confined to car seat, according to the affidavit.

Michele Butler told authorities she believed Nicole Snyder died around May 10, 2016. Michele Butler described Nicole as unable to stand on her own and pale leading up to the days of her death.

"Michele Butler admitted that she, Marie Snyder, and Echo Butler were present and watched Nicole Snyder take her last breath," the affidavit said.

Michele Butler told authorities the three discussed what they would tell others about Nicole's death. All three then helped to conceal the body when they buried Nicole Snyder in the backyard of 653 Livermore Road.

“It was agreed that they would tell others that Nicole Snyder was staying with a friend,” Mausteller and Sorage wrote.

Marie Snyder, Echo Butler, and the two remaining children moved to 1646 Catherine Street in Williamsport on Sept. 29, 2016, months after Nicole's death. According to the report, the abuse of Jasmine intensified after Nicole’s passing.

Authorities said Jasmine passed away as a result of the continued abuse from Marie Snyder and Echo Butler that included intentional starvation. Much like Nicole Snyder, Jasmine was described as unable to walk and pale days before she died.

Authorities said Echo Butler, Marie Snyder, and Michele Butler failed to provide aid or call 911 for help for either child.

“Marie Snyder admitted that Nicole and Jasmine Snyder were subjected to these punishments for no actual reason, that they were just normal children and how normal child act and behave, that they were not bad children as indicated by Echo Butler,” Officers Robert Mausteller and Stephen Sorage wrote in an affidavit.

“Interviews with Marie Snyder and Michele Butler indicated that Nicole and Jasmine Snyder were just kids and that Nicole and Jasmine Snyder did not deserve to be treated how they were. Both confirmed that Nicole and Jasmine Snyder were treated horribly,” officers wrote.

Several witnesses were interviewed through the course of the investigation. One, only being called witness #2 in the affidavit, said on more than one occasion they observed Butler give the girls a small spoon of uncooked canned peas while others ate ice cream and pizza.

Echo Butler told authorities Nicole and Jasmine Snyder were picky eaters and not given the same food or amount as Jesse. Butler admitted to punishing the girls by making them stand in corners and smacking them on the butt or mouth.

The same witness watched firsthand as Michele and Ronald Butler would ease punishments when Echo Butler and Marie Snyder were not at the residence. Despite letting up on the punishment, once Echo Butler and Marie Snyder returned to the home, the girls would be sent back to their corners.

In one instance, after throwing Nicole against a wall and splitting her head open, Ronald Butler helped Echo patch the wall up and cover the damage made by the abuse, according to the affidavit.

In a search of the home at 653 Livermore Road after the bodies were discovered, authorities said they found letters Marie Snyder had written to Echo Butler.

In one 2015 letter, Snyder stated, “I’m sorry about these f*cking b*tches” in reference to Nicole and Jasmine. She also wrote, “If you want them gone, they are gone.”

Lycoming County Children and Youth started an investigation into child neglect regarding Jesse Snyder, Marie Snyder's youngest son, in September of 2021. That investigation ultimately led to the discovery of Nicole and Jasmine's remains on the property.

When questioned about the whearabouts of Marie Snyder, Echo Butler and the children, Ronald Butler allegedly told authorities, he had “no idea where they are at; I have not talked to them.” He also told authorities, “They took everything and left.”

Children and Youth made a request to the Old Lycoming Township Police regarding the circumstances of the children on Oct. 22. On Nov. 6, the FBI Evidence Response Team recovered the first set of remains on the Livermore Road property. The second set was discovered the next day.

Records show that Marie Snyder was receiving assistance benefits for Nicole, Jasmine, and Jesse Snyder.

The Assistance Office indicated that the last known residence for the children was 653 Livermore Rd. as of Feb. 2021. Snyder has received benefits for the girls since birth, according to the affidavit.

NorthcentralPa.com reached out to the Assistance Office to inquire whether there is responsibility of the agency to ensure the wellbeing of the individuals to whom benefits are being given.

According to the press secretary of the State Department of Human Services, the department was unable to provide a statement at the time of publication, but would provide a response as soon as possible.

Lycoming County DA Ryan Gardner said in a press conference on Friday, "nothing is being ruled out on further charges on other individuals."

Charges in the case

Prior to being denied bail, Snyder and Echo Butler were charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of children, and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. All are felonies.

They were also issued a series of misdemeanor charges that included first-degree simple assault and conceal the death of a child, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, tamper with evidence, obstruction, and abuse of a corpse.

Michele Butler was charged with felonies that included first-degree murder of the third-degree and endangering the welfare of children. She was also charged with misdemeanors in first-degree conceal the death of a child and three second-degree charges of tamper with evidence, obstruction, and abuse or a corpse.

Echo Butler docket sheet

Marie Snyder docket sheet

Michele Butler docket sheet