A tweet from Patrick Torphy put it best. "Philly is one with the Schuylkill this morning," he said after posting a video of Philadelphia landmarks submerged under water.
Philly is one with the Schuylkill this morning. Boathouse Row, submerged. Vine Street Expressway, submerged. That brand new Giant... submerged. Historic flooding possibly not seen here in more than a century. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/oKwtlWe3fc— Patrick Torphy (@PatrickTorphy) September 2, 2021
The Schuylkill river crested at 16.35 feet today, the highest mark in Philadelphia since 1869.
Here are some photos and videos from social media showing the aftermath in Philadelphia.
just a little side by side comparison of the schuylkill river this morning compared to normal #philadelphia #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/uhXlwwbtXk— megan | מיה (@kehillahjewess) September 2, 2021
##Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River is flooded this morning after the remnants of ##hurricaneida. Hope everyone is staying safe! ##philly ##phillytiktok♬ original sound - Jordan
Good morning from Philadelphia! Yes that's a stoplight touching the top of the Schuylkill. Kelly drive is completely flooded, and Ridge is not super great. P pic.twitter.com/oUktcyLCMi— Kyra 🏳️🌈 Bee 🏳️⚧️ (@Kyrathion) September 2, 2021
The Schuylkill River hasn't been this high in 150 yearspic.twitter.com/M4tUA9a7xu— Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) September 2, 2021
Residents who live in a flood-prone area along the river have been asked to shelter in place. At least one tornado was reported in the area and three deaths have been attributed to the storm, according to media reports.