It was recently discovered that the grave of the wife of the last surviving African-American Civil War soldier is right here in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Mary Willis, wife of Union solder James Henry Willis, died in 1917 and was buried in Williamsport’s Wildwood Cemetery. However, this piece of local history was unknown until Montoursville resident Mike Luna made the discovery in March of this year.

“I knew the Willises lived in Williamsport” Luna said, “so I called the cemetery to see if they had any burial records for them. They said not only did they have a record for Mary Willis, but she was one of the few African-Americans from that era who actually had a headstone. We searched the area where they thought she was buried and we found the headstone. It had fallen over and slid down the hill a little bit, but it was there.”

When Mary Willis died, two burial plots were purchased, one for her and one for her husband. After his wife’s death, James moved to New Jersey to live with his niece, and survived another 25 years. Upon his death, James was then buried in New Jersey, either because the family didn’t want to incur the cost of moving the body such a great distance, or they simply were unaware there was a gravesite already purchased and waiting back in Williamsport.

Luna enlisted the help of Montoursville Area High School’s social studies honor society Rho Kappa. The thought was to plant a tree near the gravesite as a remembrance to the local woman with such historical relevance.

Julie Quick is the Montoursville teacher who advises the group.

“We try to teach the kids that social studies is about the world that’s happening around us,” Quick said. “We cover topics we think are important in current events and we help with things such as local elections, but we also like to show the kids the significance of local history, and to appreciate both the struggles and achievements of the past and how they influence our lives even today.”