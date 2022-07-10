Williamsport, Pa. — Major updates are coming to the historic architecture ordinance that dictates what can and can’t be done for exterior renovations on buildings in the Williamsport historic district.

The Historical Architectural Review Board was awarded $10,000 to bring an outdated ordinance into the 21st Century. Minor changes have been made to the HARB Ordinance-ARTICLE 1729: HISTORICAL DISTRICTS, which was originally crafted in 1975.

With the awarded funds and a 10 percent match from the City, it will allow for a more streamlined process with policies and procedures for timeliness and public usability, guidelines for cost-effective modern materials, and building structure review based upon a ranking-like process.

August Memmi, the city’s director of community and economic development, said that these processes can’t be outlined specifically until an outside consulting firm is hired.

However, Memmi said this grant will allow for the HARB to make some major changes in regards to things like slate roofing requirements on buildings. It will also allow the HARB to see what items could be offloaded onto the administration instead of every project needing to go through a HARB hearing.

There is also a chance that this updated ordinance will lead to a larger number of HARB public meetings, according to Memmi.

