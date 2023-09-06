Hillshire Brands is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that may contain bone fragments.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry smoked sausage products were produced on June 14, 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Some product may remain in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

The bone fragments were detected by consumers, who contacted FSIS, making them aware of the problem.

The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of Hillshire Farm smoked sausage made with pork, turkey, beef with lot codes lot codes (including number, line number and time of production) EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of Nov 11 23 printed on the front of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 756A" printed on the front of the package. These items were shipped to retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of this product. There have been no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

