Sayre, Pa. — A high speed chase ended with the discovery of drugs and a kidnapping victim, according to local police.

On May 28 just after 2 a.m., Sayre police were alerted to a high-speed chase heading towards them on Interstate 86 from New York. They mobilized, along with units from Athens, and caught up to Jory Michael Ball, 33, of Newark Valley, NY as he traveled through Sayre, Officer Thomas Roberts said.

Ball allegedly reached speeds of 78 mph as he drove his blue Chevrolet Astro on Spring Street, which is a 35 mph zone. Ball rammed several cruisers as they attempted to box him in, Roberts said.

The chase continued onto Route 220 until Ball pulled off and drove through a fence into a parking lot, according to the complaint. He hit cruisers multiple times as he circled the lot, investigators said.

Ball allegedly rammed a Sayre patrol cruiser hard enough from behind to injure an officer, who needed immediate medical treatment. The impact also caused a magazine to eject from the officer's utility belt.

Stop sticks were used near the Bradford County Humane Society just outside Ulster. The front and rear tires on the left side of Ball’s vehicle were destroyed. Despite that, Ball continued another two miles before officers boxed him in again.

After being stopped, Ball was removed from the vehicle and taken to the ground by officers. Thomas said Ball resisted being handcuffed and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to court records.

Police allegedly found a bag containing a white powdery substance on Ball. Police also located a pipe with methamphetamine residue and a torch lighter in a cupholder on the center console.

A passenger in Ball’s vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the Sayre Police Station. She told police Ball wouldn’t let her out of the vehicle during the chase, Thomas said.

Ball refused to speak with investigators.

Ball is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, trespassing by motor vehicle, fleeing, reckless driving, and DUI. He is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $250,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for this week.

Docket sheet

