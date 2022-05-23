South Williamsport, Pa. — A chase ended when a vehicle crashed into an occupied car and the driver fled on foot, South Williamsport Police said.

Officers pursued and were able to detain Elijah Gamon, 32, of Philadelphia with the help of a taser. Gamon was then taken to the hospital for his wounds and later charged during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman.

Gamon was initially stopped by authorities on May 4 when his vehicle was discovered parked in front of an alley near the 1600 block of W. Southern Avenue. Officers advised a passenger the vehicle needed to be moved.

During a check of the vehicle’s registration, officers discovered it was suspended, which prompted them to station themselves at a nearby street. According to an affidavit, Gamon was stopped one more time a short while later as he traveled on W. Southern Avenue.

The odor of marijuana could be detected as officers spoke with Gamon, who allegedly refused to give his license, registration, and insurance card despite being asked several times. Authorities ordered Gamon out of the vehicle more than five times before they attempted to take him into custody.

Officers said Gamon put the vehicle into drive and sped away from them, topping speeds of more than 100 mph and crossing the center line several times to pass vehicles. At the intersection of E. Southern Avenue and Main Street, Gamon’s vehicle hit a car that was occupied and came to a stop.

Before officers used a taser to stop Gamon, he allegedly fled into a construction zone and attempted to hide from police. When Gamon was taken into custody, authorities located marijuana, a pill, and $1,509 in cash inside his pockets.

A search warrant was executed on May 6 and police discovered crack inside the vehicle.

Gamon was charged with third-degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers along with several misdemeanors that involved narcotics and summary traffic offenses. A preliminary hearing concluded this week for Gamon, who was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $10,000 bail.

Docket sheet

