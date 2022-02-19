Loyalsock Township, Pa. —State Police in Montoursville said a welfare check on the afternoon of Feb. 13 turned dangerous after an aggravated assault took place.

Lance Tyler Mansfield, 33, of Williamsport was charged with six counts each of first-degree felony aggravated assault and second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person after a short high-speed pursuit ended in the Sheetz on Westminster Drive.

Trooper Sara Barrett said Mansfield was located inside a parked truck in front of a residence near the 1100 block of Canterbury Road in Loyalsock Township. According to her report, Mansfield refused several orders to exit the vehicle and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

State Police attempted to break a window out of the truck but were unsuccessful. A trooper also attempted to enter the vehicle through a small opening and failed.

Mansfield allegedly turned the truck on and revved the engine before pulling out of the driveway at a high rate of speed.

“While exiting the residential driveway at a high rate of speed, Mansfield placed several Pennsylvania State Troopers in immediate danger of serious bodily injury,” wrote Barrett.

According to the report, troopers used legal intervention to stop Mansfield’s vehicle after a short chase. Barrett said Mansfield caused a struggled and refused to be handcuffed.

Mansfield was also charged with a count each of third-degree felony fleeing and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest while being arraigned by Judge Gary Whiteman. Court records show Mansfield is being held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

