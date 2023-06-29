Muncy, Pa. — A driver sped away from police in Muncy after officers observed an expired registration on his back window.

Officers spotted a temporary registration on a vehicle being driven by Kyle Wesley Keiser, 36, of Hughesville on June 6 near East Penn Street, police said. Keiser made a hard left going the wrong way on a one-way street once the patrol vehicle got behind him, they added.

Officers waited for Keiser as he turned around in the alley and stopped at the entrance. Keiser allegedly pulled out and quickly drove away from authorities down East Penn Street.

Speeds increased to more than 80 MPH as Keiser attempted to elude police, Officer Jared Mahosky said. Keiser passed vehicles without signaling and drove through a field, destroying crops, Mahosky added.

Keiser allegedly blew through a stop sign and nearly lost control of the vehicle as drove into the intersection of PA-405 and US-220 in Hughesville, according to the complaint. After regaining control, Keiser led police to a home near the 200 block of North Main Street in Picture Rocks. He parked and fled on foot, Mahoskey said.

Pursuing officers followed Keiser around the home forcing him back to the front where Mahoskey was waiting. The officer used a taser on Keiser to bring the chase to an end. He had to be treated at the scene for injuries to his arms and legs, and he had a mark from the taser gun, according to police.

Keiser is charged with third-degree felony fleeing from officers, agricultural vandalism, and evading arrest. He is also charged with a slew of summary traffic offenses.

Keiser posted $15,000 monetary bond through a bondsman on June 26 and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Nancy Butts for arraignments and ARDs on July 3.

In 2005 and 2006, Keiser pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property. He pleaded guilty to DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2018, according to court records.

Keiser was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property last year. Both of those charges are felonies. That case is still pending.

Docket sheet

