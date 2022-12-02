Potter Township, Pa. — Police observed a vehicle traveling at nearly 90 MPH while the driver stuck his arm out of the window and flipping people off.

Rockview State Troopers flicked on their emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled near Sand Mountain Road. Jordan Curtis Wolfmeyer accelerated faster and comitted several traffic violations in the process, police said.

The 30-year-old Rural Hall resident reached speeds of more than 130 MPH in a tan sedan, traveled outside of his lane, and passed vehicles on the right side of the road. Trooper Shane Eichelberger attempted a PIT maneuver on Wolfmeyer’s vehicle after it turned onto Mechanic Street in the Milroy Borough.

Wolfmeyer allegedly came to a sudden stop as Eichelberger attempted the maneuver. Once at a full stop, Wolfmeyer cut his driver’s license into pieces and threw them out of the window prior to being pulled out of the car.

“It appeared that the operator attempted to cut his driver’s license in order to avoid being identified by law enforcement,” Eichelberger said.

Troopers were able to piece the license together and positively ID Wolfmeyer, according to the affidavit.

Police located two bottles of Jäegermeister next to the gas pedal during a search of Wolfmeyer’s vehicle. A plastic tube with an unknown substance and locksmith tools were discovered on the backseat.

Wolfmeyer was transported to the Lewistown Hospital where he refused a blood draw. Judge Jonathan Reed approved a search warrant and a blood draw was eventually conducted.

“It should be noted that an odor of alcohol remained on Wolfmeyer throughout the investigation,” Eichelberger said.

Wolfmeyer was charged with third-degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI, and seven summary traffic offenses. Judge Donald Hahn approved $20,000 monetary bail for Wolfmeyer during a Nov. 26 preliminary arraignment.

Wolfmeyer has remained incarcerated at the Centre County Prison since his arrest.

Wolfmeyer was convicted of DUI in Colorado in 2015, in Tennessee in 2018, and charged with possession of marijuana in South Carolina this year, police said.

Docket sheet

