Berwick, Pa. — A high school student was charged after police and administrators reportedly discovered a Glock-style BB gun and a knife in his book bag.

A student first notified Jason Lanning, a security officer for the Berwick Area School District police department, about the weapons on Jan. 15 just prior to dismissal. The student said Jose Arturo Jimenez-Sanches, 18, always carried a knife concealed in his cross body bag while at the high school, charges say.

Since it was the end of the school day, officers waited until the following morning and pulled Jimenez-Sanches from his homeroom to search his bag. Inside, officers could see what looked like the butt end of a semi-automatic weapon, arrest papers say. Closer examination showed it was a Glock-19 look-alike BB gun.

In another pocket, they allegedly found a foldable knife with a three-inch blade. The teens parents were contacted and he was dismissed from the school grounds.

Jimenez-Sanches, Green Street, was charged with possessing a weapon on school property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 10 at 10 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.