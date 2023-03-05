Crime generic fingerprints
Bald Eagle Township, Pa. — A high school student was taken into custody after school officials discovered he was carrying a knife.

State police at Lamar say the juvenile was carrying a pocket knife with a four-inch blade at Central Mountain High School, 64 Keystone Central Drive in Clinton County.

The teenage was taken into custody on March 1 at 9 a.m. and charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The case will be heard in the juvenile court system, records show.

