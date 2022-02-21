Sunbury, Pa. — A pilot with the Northeast Counter Drug Taskforce identified several marijuana plants as he flew over an area near Lower Augusta Township in Northumberland County.

Trooper Aaron Brown spoke with the pilot and received a search warrant for a property near the 1100 block of Boyles Run Road. Brown said on Sept. 2, 2021 he arrived at the residence and could see plants by a garden approximately 90 yards north of the home.

Samuel R. Dunkelberger, 64, of Sunbury allegedly admitted to manufacturing and possession of marijuana as troopers began a search of the residence. State Police found nine jars of marijuana and seeds during their search, according to the affidavit.

Dunkelberger was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned before Judge Michael Toomey and posted $5,000 unsecured bail on Feb. 9.

