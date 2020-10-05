Williamsport, Pa. -- Samuel Joseph Agor, 28, was arraigned today on charges of felony burglary, theft, and related offenses after admitting to illegally entering a home in Old Lycoming Township.

On Sept. 23, 2020 shortly before 7:30 a.m. Old Lycoming Twp. Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Green Avenue for a reported burglary. The home owner awoke to find his front door open and cash from his wallet and his laptop computer missing.

Police subsequently received information from neighboring police departments that Agor may be responsible.

On Oct. 1, 2020 Old Lycoming Twp. Police interviewed Agor at the Lycoming County Prison where he was being held on a probation detainer. Agor admitted to burglarizing the Old Lycoming Township home, stating he was “high as hell” on drugs when he did it, according to police.

The Williamsport man told police he had been using crack cocaine and methamphetamine at a Williamsport City apartment before deciding to “go on a run,” explaining that he was looking to steal things in order to get more money for his drug habit.

According to a release, Agor said he walked up to the Lycoming Creek Road area, breaking into several cars before entering the man’s unlocked Green Avenue home at approximately 4 a.m. Agor said he stole money from a wallet, a laptop computer, and a Coca-Cola soda from the man’s fridge before leaving.

Agor admitted to using the stolen money to purchase additional quantities of drugs, said police. The laptop computer that Agor stole was subsequently recovered from an apartment in Williamsport.

Agor is no stranger to Old Lycoming Township Police. He was arrested and convicted of theft from a motor vehicle exactly two years earlier on Oct. 1, 2018.

Agor was arraigned in front of DMJ Solomon on charges of felony one burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling. He was recommitted to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.