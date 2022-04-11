Harrisburg, Pa.— The Hershey Kiss could be Pennsylvania’s official state candy after a state senate committee voted 10-1 to advance the bill to the Senate last week.

The bill, sponsored by Senators Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks), Steve Santarsiero (D-10 Bucks) and John DiSanto (R-15 Dauphin/Perry), now awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

“I’m thrilled to see this student-generated legislation move forward,” said Senator Collett.“Hershey’s Kisses have become an iconic candy not only in Pennsylvania, but around the world, and their production has a profound impact on the Commonwealth’s economy – from our dairy industry to manufacturing to retail. It’s only fitting that this sweet treat becomes our official state candy.”

State Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie was the only dissenting vote.

“I’m going to be a respectful no vote on this bill today,” Laughlin said. “I hope and urge the rest of the committee to put this on pause while we think about what should be our state candy.”

The bill was initially proposed by Newton Middle School students in Bucks County, who formed the "Hershey Kiss Committee" last January. After getting the go-ahead from the Hershey Company, the students began lobbying lawmakers and drafting legislation to officially designate the Hershey Kiss as the state candy.

The chocolate manufacturer is based in the state and the Hershey Kiss has been made in Pennsylvania since 1907.

