Mifflinburg, Pa. – Herr Memorial Library has named a new director in the new year; Corrie Post began as director on January 4 after serving as Children’s Program Coordinator for the past two years.

Books and libraries were always a part Post’s life, from the enjoyment of school field trips to the library to studying literature in college and as a parent taking her children to story time, “the library always felt like home,” she says.

When she and her family moved to New Berlin in June 2016, the Mifflinburg library quickly became a part of their weekly routine. “The staff here are incredibly warm and friendly and made us feel almost like family right away,” Post said.

Post’s involvement at the library began as a volunteer for its Adult Outreach Program, a service that delivers books to homebound individuals. She also attended the preschool Discover storytime with her youngest daughter. At one point the children’s programming position became vacant and there was worry the Discover storytime program would not continue. Post felt drawn to take on the role.

“Storytime is an invaluable program to the library. Storytime does more than help children learn to appreciate the library--it ignites their imaginations, opens portals to new worlds and encourages them to strive to find joy in reading and learning,” explained Post.

Post’s natural teaching abilities and creativity helped to grow the Discover storytime program that reached an attendance of nearly 40 children, up until the COVID-19 crisis hit.

The board approached Post to assume the role of director. “As much as I loved storytime with the children. I was ready for a new challenge,” she said.

“We happily welcome Corrie as our Director at Herr Memorial Library! Not only does she bring her gifted talents, skills, ideas, work ethic, and leadership qualifications, but also she brings her servant heart,” said Linda Kander, Library Board President. “Corrie will guide Herr forward, in continuation of service to our Library users and our community, in the positive direction we are traveling.”

Post said her goals over the next several years involve building and strengthening the library community: “I want it to continue to be a place where people can come and learn and enjoy time together. It’s a safe environment where people can share ideas and philosophies. All are welcome here.”

The challenge of taking on new responsibilities during a pandemic crossed Post’s mind but she is optimistic. “I’m faced with some daunting challenges that aren’t normally present when starting a new job,” she said. “But sometimes you can get stuck in a rut and a major event, such as the pandemic, can help move things in a positive direction.”

The current COVID-19 crisis has forced the library into offering virtual programs and pick up only services and finding creative ways to raise the necessary funds to keep the library open. That said, the library has seen an increase in circulation of its electronic materials like ebooks, audiobooks and movies.

“In an age where technology has taken over nearly every aspect of our lives, libraries are unique places where people can still physically interact with each other, peruse articles in periodicals, books, and even access the internet through computers, all at no cost to the patron,” said Post. “There are opportunities to explore new technology, arts/crafts, history, politics, music, sports, science and so much more. These are all available through the library, accessible even in the comfort of the home when utilizing the electronic materials as well.”

Kajeets, wireless hotspots for educational purposes, are now available to check out for Mifflinburg Area School District students. Due to an overwhelming response and need for hotspots, additional hotspots have been ordered and will be available shortly after the new year begins.

Post enjoys reading British literature, with two of her favorite authors being Charlotte Brontë and Agatha Christie. Her favorite book she read this past year and just finished was C.S. Lewis’ Till We Have Faces.

A brief history of the Herr Memorial Library

In 1919 Elliot J. Gutelius, a grocer, had a vision for his community that included a place for children and adults to have access to education and learning. With donations from the community, a library was opened in Mifflinburg in 1934. As the library grew, the need for additional space was met with the landmark yellow-brick building being willed to the Mifflinburg Community to serve as the free public library. Its doors opened 77 years ago in 1944 as the Jane I. and Annetta M. Herr memorial Library.