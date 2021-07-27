Mifflinburg, Pa. - The Board of Trustees for Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg is making scheduling changes for their next meeting, which is open to the public.

The board meeting will be held on Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m., instead of the original Aug. 17 date.

In addition, the West End Library has announced the start of a new fundraiser featuring local hand-poured candles. The library is now selling 26-ounce candles made from soy, paraffin wax, and 100 percent cotton wicks.

Over 20 scents are available, including Cucumber Melon, Grandma’s Kitchen, Macintosh Apple, Sugar Cookie, Honeysuckle, and Home Sweet Home - Purchase one for $16, or two for $30.

The library is also selling 5-inch pie candles, each individually packaged in a pie tin. The candles are $12 each, or two for $20, and come in apple, blueberry, cherry crumb, pumpkin, and strawberry scents.

The candle sale is ongoing. Proceeds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with expenses associated from the adult and children’s programs.

To place an order or for more information visit the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Rd., in Laurelton, or call (570) 922-4773.