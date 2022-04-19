Hepburn Township, Pa. — A woman who allegedly discovered child pornography on her boyfriend's phone turned him into police Monday night. Shortly after 6 p.m., Old Lycoming Twp Police were summoned to 267 Sawmill Road in Hepburn Township after the girlfriend called police.

Earlier in the day, the woman had gone through boyfriend Christopher Allen Thomas' cell phone, suspecting he was being unfaithful. When searching through Thomas' phone, she reportedly found multiple images of what she believed to be child pornography. The female subsequently video recorded the images found on Thomas' phone and reported it to police.

Police observed over 25 images of nude and semi-nude female children engaged in prohibited sexual acts that were on Thomas' phone, according to Old Lycoming Det. Sgt. Chris Kriner. Not only had Thomas possessed the child pornography images, but he appeared to have emailed them to another email address, Kriner said. The female said she confronted Thomas about the images and Thomas replied “I’ll get help, please don’t leave me.”

Thomas, 27, was picked up at a house on West Edwin Street in Williamsport City. He was interviewed by police and allegedly admitted to using his phone to search for, view and download images of child pornography, including conducting searches for nude teen and pre-teen girls. Thomas further admitted to emailing the images to another email address in an effort to hide them from his girlfriend, according to Kriner. Thomas said he has been viewing child pornography for a few years. He admitted he has shared child pornography images on various social media apps, including KIK, Omegle, and Snapchat, in an effort to gain additional pornographic images, police say.

Thomas was arrested and charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornographic materials, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, as well as one count of dissemination of child pornographic materials. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Aaron Biichle and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000.00 bail.

Old Lycoming Twp Police remind parents and guardians to speak to their children about keeping them safe online. Anyone aware of the sending or viewing of child pornography can contacted your local police department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

