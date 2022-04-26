INDECENT ASSAULT CHARGES

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. -- An 18-year-old man from Cogan Station was arrested Tuesday by Old Lycoming Township Police on a felony charge of indecent assault, authorities reported.

The charges issued to Lucaus Butler stem from an April 6 call to 911 by a Lycoming Township mother. The mother told police that her 9-year-old daughter accused Butler, who was visiting the residence, of touching her private areas and forcing her to touch him inappropriately, according to a news release.

The incident allegedly occurred at the child’s Lycoming Township residence.

Butler resides at a residence in Hepburn Township, police said.

The grading on the indecent assault charge is a felony 3 because Butler has a prior indecent assault charge. He was arraigned in front of the magistrate and bail was set at $100,000.00 unsecured.

Docket sheet

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.