Old Lycoming Township, Pa. -- An 18-year-old man from Cogan Station was arrested Tuesday by Old Lycoming Township Police on a felony charge of indecent assault, authorities reported.

The charges issued to Lucaus Butler stem from an April 6 call to 911 by a Lycoming Township mother. The mother told police that her 9-year-old daughter accused Butler, who was visiting the residence, of touching her private areas and forcing her to touch him inappropriately, according to a news release.

The incident allegedly occurred at the child’s Lycoming Township residence.

Butler resides at a residence in Hepburn Township, police said.